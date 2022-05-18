Buffalo’s Barbecue in Sperry named BBQ Hall of Fame nominee

Award-winning pitmaster Donny Teel, who operates Buffalo’s Barbecue in Sperry, is one of nine acclaimed barbecue cooks nominated for the Barbecue Hall of Fame.

This year’s three inductees will be announced May 25 and will take part in an induction ceremony that will be part of the 2022 American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City, one of the largest and most prestigious barbecue competitions in the world, which will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 2.

If chosen, Teel will be only the second Oklahoma pitmaster in the Hall of Fame. Joe Davidson, creator of the popular Oklahoma Joe smoker and owner of Oklahoma Joe’s restaurants, was inducted in 2020.

Previous Hall of Fame inductees include multiple award-winning cook Myron Mixon; Aaron Franklin of Franklin’s Barbecue in Austin, Texas; Food Network personality Guy Fieri; Ray “Dr. Barbecue” Lampe; “Barbecue Bible” author and TV personality Steven Raichlen; and “Famous Dave” Anderson.

Teel opened Buffalo’s Barbecue in 2007, which he operates out of a trailer set up at 201 N. Oklahoma 11. But Teel has honed his expertise at melding meat, fire and smoke through nearly three decades of barbecue competitions.

Among the awards Teel has earned through his career, whether working with his wife, Cindy, or with fellow pitmaster Bart Clarke, are grand champion of the Jack Daniel’s World Champion Invitational Barbecue, grand champion of the American Royal World Series of Barbecue and American Royal reserve grand champion twice.

The Tulsa World gave a five-star review to Buffalo’s Barbecue in 2018, praising the ribs, pulled pork and sliced brisket, adding that the Wednesday special of prime rib was “simply a slice of heaven.”

