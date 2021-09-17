 Skip to main content
Brooklyn Pollard is Skiatook's Homecoming Queen
Brooklyn Pollard was crowned Skiatook's Homecoming Queen on Friday, September 17. Sayre Strickland was this year's Kissing Captain.

Homecoming Court

Freshman: Avery Thompson was escorted by Braedon Hollis and Micheal Knight

Sophomore: Trinidy Rice was escorted by Tyler Wilkerson and Silvio Falance

Junior: Addison Holloway was escorted by Ethan Porter and Connor Phelps

Senior: Kamrynn Cox was escorted by Ivan Long and Jace Woodrow

Senior: Kylee Goodell was escorted by Tristan Cornelious and Lucas Hundley

Senior: Ryleigh Lynn was escorted by Forrest Johnston and Dante Harney

Senior: Brooklyn Pollard was escorted by Max Petrunak and Nathan Easky

Kissing Captain: Sayre Strickland

Flower girl: Isabella Vaughn

Crown bearer: Judah Prock

