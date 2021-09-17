Brooklyn Pollard is Skiatook's Homecoming Queen

Brooklyn Pollard was crowned Skiatook's Homecoming Queen on Friday, September 17. Sayre Strickland was this year's Kissing Captain.
Homecoming Court
Freshman: Avery Thompson was escorted by Braedon Hollis and Micheal Knight
Sophomore: Trinidy Rice was escorted by Tyler Wilkerson and Silvio Falance
Junior: Addison Holloway was escorted by Ethan Porter and Connor Phelps
Senior: Kamrynn Cox was escorted by Ivan Long and Jace Woodrow
Senior: Kylee Goodell was escorted by Tristan Cornelious and Lucas Hundley
Senior: Ryleigh Lynn was escorted by Forrest Johnston and Dante Harney
Senior: Brooklyn Pollard was escorted by Max Petrunak and Nathan Easky
Kissing Captain: Sayre Strickland
Flower girl: Isabella Vaughn
Crown bearer: Judah Prock