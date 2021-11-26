Brittany Crawford publishes 5th book

What are you hoping to teach children in Percy and the Powerful Pandemic? Just like in all my books, I hope to teach children to the significance of the pandemic. It’s been a long hard road, especially for children. They were in and out of school and able to see friends, family or teachers. They had to learn how to navigate school virtually.

In a lot of cases, parents were deemed essential workers. Some, like doctors and nurses have had to work around the clock. Therefore, children have to get used to new routines, even at home.

I also want to teach children it is okay to have big feelings. It’s okay to be sad, angry, etc. It is my hope that parents and children who read this book can navigate this new normal together.

Crawford is also offering Zoom and Google Meets as well as in-person met-ups with students and teachers to read to children and talk about the book.

Are you going to write another book?

Yes. The next book will be Tilly and the Disasterous Drought.

What keeps you going? Family, very supportive friends, my church family, and most of all God. Plus, it helps if you love what you do.