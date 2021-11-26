Brittany Crawford publishes 5th book

Brittany Crawford has published her fourth book, Percy and the Powerful Pandemic.
Percy is Tilly's cousin. Tilly is the main character in Crawford's first three books. Tilly is now in the 6th grade and Percy is in pre-k. Percy, according to Crawford, is your typical four-year-old and during the book, chaos ensues.
In the book, Percy stays with Tilly while his parents go on cruise. His parents end up getting stuck on the cruise ship because of COVID. They are locked in their stateroom and have meals delivered to them. The parents do not contract COVID, however, the person on the cruise ship who did catch it passes away.
When Percy's parents finally are released from the cruise ship, they drive all night to get back home to Percy. Crawford also addresses the food and toilet paper shortages through a trip to the store with Tilly and her mom.
As with her other books, Crawford wrote Percy and the Powerful Pandemic to help children understand scary things in their lives. The book also is longer and is at a higher reading level than Crawford's previous books.
"A lot of kids were confused when everything shut down so suddenly," Crawford said. "I wanted them to understand this is a sickness and it can be serious. If you don’t take it seriously nobody else will."
The cover art for Percy and the Powerful Pandemic was designed by the talented kids at Lakeview Learning Academy in Skiatook, where Crawford volunteers.
Crawford published her first book in 2010 called I Sit in a Wheelchair … but I will be Okay. The book was written to help children feel better about being in a wheelchair, a subject close to Crawford’s heart.
Crawford has cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects body movement and muscle coordination. But that has never slowed her down.
She published her second book, Tilly and the Terrible Tornado, in 2020 and spends her free time volunteering with children. She understands exactly how to help children have a better understanding of scary things that happen in their lives. And, they love her.
Her third book Tilly and the Electrifying Thuderstorm helps kids to understand powerful storms and tornados.
Are you still volunteering with children? Yes, I am still volunteering three days a week. When HeadStart closed, I was devastated. The ladies there were not only friends, but family. And, I missed the kids terribly. Besides, HeadStart was where the idea for my Tilly books were born.
However, shortly after HeadStart closed, I reached out to Stephanie Spencer, and offered to volunteer at Lakeview Early Learning Academy in Skiatook. I have been there since July, and LOVE it. The ladies who work there have welcomed me with open arms, and Mr. Rick, is a pretty cool guy. The kids are adorable too, so Lakeview is my second home.
What are you hoping to teach children in Percy and the Powerful Pandemic? Just like in all my books, I hope to teach children to the significance of the pandemic. It’s been a long hard road, especially for children. They were in and out of school and able to see friends, family or teachers. They had to learn how to navigate school virtually.
In a lot of cases, parents were deemed essential workers. Some, like doctors and nurses have had to work around the clock. Therefore, children have to get used to new routines, even at home.
I also want to teach children it is okay to have big feelings. It’s okay to be sad, angry, etc. It is my hope that parents and children who read this book can navigate this new normal together.
Crawford is also offering Zoom and Google Meets as well as in-person met-ups with students and teachers to read to children and talk about the book.
Are you going to write another book?
Yes. The next book will be Tilly and the Disasterous Drought.
What keeps you going? Family, very supportive friends, my church family, and most of all God. Plus, it helps if you love what you do.
Where can people purchase your books? People can purchase my books on Amazon or Lulu.com. They are also available at Idle Time Creations, 427 W. Rogers Blvd.