Brittany Crawford published third book, starts book on pandemic

Are you still volunteering with children? Yes, I am still volunteering three days a week. When HeadStart closed, I was devastated. The ladies there were not only friends, but family. And, I missed the kids terribly. Besides, HeadStart was where the idea for my Tilly books were born.

However, shortly after HeadStart closed, I reached out to Stephanie Spencer, and offered to volunteer at Lakeview Early Learning Academy in Skiatook. I have been there since July, and LOVE it. The ladies who work there have welcomed me with open arms, and Mr. Rick, is a pretty cool guy. The kids are adorable too, so Lakeview is my second home.

What is your third book about? My third book is entitled, Tilly and the Electrifying Thunderstorm. In this adventure, Tilly learns all about electrical safety while participating in Girl Scouts and playing softball with her friends. Little does Tilly know, she will have to use the skills she learned as a Girl Scout to save her new friend’s life, Here is a fun fact. One of my characters re occur in this book, that was introduced in Tilly and the Ferocious Flood.