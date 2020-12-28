Bring on 2021 with good luck foods and recipes

Many New Year’s superstitions say that eating the right foods at the beginning of the year can bring you an abundance of luck. For instance, black-eyed peas. So whether you’re looking to turn things around or keep them going strong in 2021, you can do a whole lot worse than cooking up a big pot of black-eyed pea soup filled with luck.

Other good luck foods include fish, noodles, pork and round foods such as oranges or grapes, all suggestions from a variety of different cultures and traditions. While you could pick and choose, we say cover your bases and try as many lucky foods as you can! After a year like 2020, we need all the luck we can get.

Throughout these recipes, spicy lentils embody coins, noodles represent longevity, a round orange cake offers the promise of a fresh start, like the circle of life, and fresh-baked honey sandwich bread ensures sweetness throughout the year.

In addition, Spanish tradition says 12 grapes or raisins eaten just before midnight (one at each chime of the clock) will bring good fortune for all 12 months of the year, as long as you finish all 12 before the final stroke! So stock up on grapes before the 31st because we could all use a little more luck this next year.

Black-eyed pea soup with collard greens and sausage