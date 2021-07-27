Bridget Fink Recognized on Georgia Southern University's Spring 2021 Dean's List

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,560 students on the Spring 2021 Dean's List. Bridget Fink of Skiatook (74070) has been named to the list for excellence in academics. To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.
Georgia Southern University, a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution founded in 1906, offers 141 degree programs serving nearly 26,500 students through nine colleges on three campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville and online instruction. A leader in higher education in southeast Georgia, the University provides a diverse student population with expert faculty, world-class scholarship and hands-on learning opportunities. Georgia Southern creates lifelong learners who serve as responsible scholars, leaders and stewards in their communities.