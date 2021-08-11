Brad White is Skiatook's New City Manager

White was previously the Director of Public Works for Skiatook and has worked for the city for 27 years. White started at the very bottom and worked his way up throughout his 27 years working for the City of Skiatook.

"I just want to keep the city moving forward in a positive direction and take care of our number one asset - our employees," White said. "I've been here through a lot and my experience will help us continue to go in the direction we have been and look towards the future."