Brad White is Skiatook's New City Manager
Brad White was confirmed as Skiatook's new City Manager and Public Works Authority Administrator at the city council meeting on August 10, 2021.

White was previously the Director of Public Works for Skiatook and has worked for the city for 27 years. White started at the very bottom and worked his way up throughout his 27 years working for the City of Skiatook.

"I just want to keep the city moving forward in a positive direction and take care of our number one asset - our employees," White said. "I've been here through a lot and my experience will help us continue to go in the direction we have been and look towards the future."

 

Brad White

White

 Lindsey Chastain
Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

