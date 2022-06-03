Boss Babes Event Co. cuts ribbon with Skiatook Chamber

Art Haddaway
Staff writer
Local event planning just got easier thanks to the efforts of two Skiatook businesswomen.
Whitney Keen and Katie Brown opened Boss Babes Event Co. in February, and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce on May 24.
“We celebrate in knowing that what was once just an idea in the backs of both our minds, something of a dream, has officially become our reality,” Boss Babes said on its Facebook page. “Thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts for your continued support!”
Keen and Brown are two moms who wanted to help provide financially for their families but also have the flexibility of raising their children. As such, they started the company and offer their services in Skiatook and surrounding areas.
The duo helps plan events, from baby showers and birthday parties to weddings and corporate gatherings. They have made connections with several local vendors for event spaces, catering, flowers and more.
“Boss Babes Event Co. helps take the stress out of the planning process, from planning to setting up, being present at the event and handling situations and helping tear down and clean up, allowing the clients to enjoy the event,” the Skiatook Chamber said in an email.
More information about Boss Babes Event Co. can be found at bossbabeseventcompany.com.
