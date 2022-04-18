Born for beekeeping: Skiatook resident carries on family tradition of fostering honey bee colonies

Kimberley Strunk Stowell was born for beekeeping.

“You can see amazing things going on in the hive,” Stowell said. “Think of it like the first time you’ve ever seen the ocean and it takes your breath away; it gives you that kind of awe and amazement.”

The Skiatook resident took up an interest in the unique craft at an early age, following in the footsteps of her father, which he carried on from his father as a longtime family tradition.

“I used to bee line with my dad to find bee trees in the wild,” she said. “I loved bees. Even before I could read, I would pour over his beekeeping books, and I would look at the pictures, and then when I was reading, I would read and reread those.”

Stowell’s passion for collecting and harvesting honey bees over the years has lent to a thriving operation, Skiatook Bee Supply LLC, which serves her hometown community and the surrounding region.

Nestled in a rural neighborhood just north of downtown Skiatook, Stowell’s business offers a range of services and supplies for newcomers to learn more about beekeeping or for veteran apiculturists to better maintain their existing bee farms.

“I provide a place where people can get educated,” she said. “I want to plant some seeds of excitement. I want people to know that bees working the flowers in their yard are not looking to hurt them. A bee, all she wants to do is gather her nectar and her pollen, and go back home and put it in her hive.”

Stowell — who fancies herself a Jill of all trades in the beekeeping world — removes swarms, creates colonies, rears queens, traps pollen and more in addition to operating her retail store. In all, she oversees the livelihood of nearly 3 million bees across 50 hives, located at various nearby farms.

Her patrons can improve their knowledge of these winged insects by participating in Skiatook Bee Supply’s advanced classes and honey-tasting sessions, or by perusing its shelves for hives, tools, smokers and extractors. They can also purchase and learn how to make beeswax, candles, herbal salves, lip balms and lotion bars.

What’s more, Stowell’s clients can gain firsthand understanding of the importance of beekeeping and the benefits it brings to everyday society.

“One in every three bites of food on any meal you have is actually directly related to the survival of the honey bee,” she said. “They pollinate the grass that feeds the cow; they pollinate the flowers; they pollinate so much of our food supply; they pollinate cotton.”

When she’s not tending to her shop, Stowell ventures out to conduct hive inspections in neighboring communities like Owasso and Collinsville, where several of her regular clients live.

Now that she’s in peak beekeeping season, Stowell can get back in the routine of nurturing her colonies out of their winter respite — a labor of love that she looks forward to every year.

“In the spring when I start breaking into a hive, it’s like I’ve missed them,” she said. “I’ve missed being in there; I’ve missed seeing what they’re doing; I’ve missed that feeling of relaxation. The bees are just part of nature, and you become part of that.”

More information about Skiatook Bee Supply, located at 17596 N. Peoria Ave., can be found by visiting its Facebook page or calling 918-230-1356.