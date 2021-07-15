Boots & Badges: Donate Blood to Support Skiatook First Responders July 21, 2021

Support Skiatook’s first responders by donating blood with Oklahoma Blood Institute at the Boots & Badges Blood Drive on Wednesday, July 21st. Donations will save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers rescue every day.

Anyone 16 years or older* is urged to stop by the Skiatook Community Building, located at 220 S. Broadway between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. All donors will receive a special-edition Boots & Badges T-shirt and choice of admission: 2 entries to Safari Joe’s H20, 1 entry to Frontier City or 1 entry to Science Museum Oklahoma. By giving blood at this drive, donors will show their appreciation for the firefighter’s and law enforcement officer’s lifesaving efforts in the community.

Although all blood types are needed, donors with O-negative blood are particularly urged to give. Only seven percent of the population has this blood type, but it is the ‘universal type’ and can be used in an emergency when a patient’s blood type is not known.