Bonding over biking: Father, son-in-law enjoy cycling Skiatook’s Osage Prairie Trail

Owassons James Zion and his father-in-law, Jim Dugan, have formed a close bond over biking throughout the years.

The athletic duo can often be found pedaling different paths across the Tulsa area, and regularly visit Skiatook to tackle portions of the Osage Prairie Trail.

Their time on the 14.5-mile track, which extends from Skiatook to OSU in Tulsa, most recently gave them an opportunity to peruse the scenic terrain during a sunny afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 5.

“I love my e-bike,” said Dugan, who has logged about 1,600 miles on his Pegasus in the last year. “It’s good exercise. I like to go fast, and I like to put miles behind me.”

Zion, who commonly uses his Gary Fisher, added, “I just like getting outside; it’s a nice destresser … you get to see what’s around you.”

The longtime cyclists are originally from Washington State, with Zion moving to Owasso about eight months ago to be closer to family, and then Dugan following his son-in-law about six weeks ago.

They said their southbound relocation has given them an opportunity to enjoy the fall weather without having to worry about inclement weather and winding terrain.

“We can just go as far as we want,” Zion said. “It’s November, and it’s not raining, so for us that’s … novel.”

Dugan added, “As opposed to Northwest Washington where you got an e-bike in order to manage the hills, here it looks like the e-bike is going to help me manage the wind.”

The new Owasso residents have also ventured down to Tulsa to cycle the trails along River Parks and Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness.

They said they are looking forward to embarking on more rides along Skiatook’s Osage Prairie Trail, which avid cyclists have used since its completion in 2006.

“This one (Osage) is just really cool because there’s no cars once you get out of downtown Skiatook,” Zion said, “and it goes all the way into Tulsa, so it could be a nice, all-day adventure.”

Dugan added, “This is my third time (on Osage). Been in Oklahoma six weeks and I’m enjoying it so far.”