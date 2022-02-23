 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boar's Nest joins Skiatook Chamber
0 Comments

Boar's Nest joins Skiatook Chamber

  • 0
Boar's Nest

Boar's Nest

 Lindsey Chastain

Boar's Nest, known as the little bar in the woods, is located west of Skiatook on Highway 20. They recently celebrated joining the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting.

On Tuesday's Boar's Nest hosts Taco Tuesday with free tacos for guests and karaoke on Thursdays.

The bar is also home to some of the greatest live music in the state on Friday and Saturday nights. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair
News

Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair

  • Updated

The Tulsa World Media Company is partnering with Green Country Workforce, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and American Job Center to host Tulsa's largest career fair on Thursday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert