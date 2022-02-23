Boar's Nest joins Skiatook Chamber

Boar's Nest, known as the little bar in the woods, is located west of Skiatook on Highway 20. They recently celebrated joining the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting.
On Tuesday's Boar's Nest hosts Taco Tuesday with free tacos for guests and karaoke on Thursdays.
The bar is also home to some of the greatest live music in the state on Friday and Saturday nights.
