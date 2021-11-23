 Skip to main content
Board of Education candidate filings begin Dec. 6 for Skiatook and Sperry
Board of Education candidate filings begin Dec. 6 for Skiatook and Sperry

Candidates for the Board of Education in 14 Tulsa County school districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning 8 a.m. Monday, December 6.

Gwen Freeman, Secretary of the Tulsa County Election Board, said Declarations of Candidacy forms must be completed and submitted to the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 8 when the filing period ends. Freeman reminds voters that Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, December 10 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office.

If more than two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, a Primary Election will be held Tuesday, February 8. If one candidate received more than 50% of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate received more than 50% of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education General Election, April 5. If only two candidates file for the same vacant Board of Education position, those two candidates’ names will appear on the General Election ballot in April.

The Skiatook School District has two positions available. Seat 2 is open for a five-year term and seat 5 is open for an unexpired term with three years remaining.

The Sperry School District has one position available. Seat 2 is open for a five-year term.

