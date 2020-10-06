Blugrass returns for Tallgrass Music Festival

When the Tallgrass Music Festival opens for its 16th year, it will feature some fan favorites as well as some new faces.

The event kicks off on October 14 at 6:00 pm with an open stage pickin’ grinnin’ and singin’ at the festival grounds. Festival director Larry Nunley explained, “It’s just our invitation to locals and many of our returning campers to have a free night to come out and enjoy the ground, some free fun and fellowship. We’ll have free hot dogs, an open mic stage for locals to group up and play and mostly a chance to see the beautiful area we have out here.”

The festival grounds are located behind the Skiatook Sports Complex on W. 133rd St. N.

The festival music begins on Friday night, October 17, from 6-9 p.m. pm and again on Saturday from 1:00-10:00 pm.

Returning from previous festivals is The Baker Family. From the youngest up to Mom, this group has amassed a trophy case full of awards for their musicianship, including their appearance on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. The family was named the 2016 ICGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year. They regularly rate as a fan favorite on festival surveys.