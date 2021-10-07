Blugrass returns for Tallgrass Music Festival October 15-16

When the Tallgrass Music Festival opens for its 17th year, it will feature fan favorite bands.

The event kicks off on October 15 at 6:00 pm. The festival grounds are located behind the Skiatook Sports Complex on W. 133rd St. N. Bands will play for 6 pm Friday to 8:45 pm Friday and 1 pm to 8:45 pm on Saturday. Tickets are $5 per car on Friday and $10 per car on Saturday.

Returning from previous festivals is The Baker Family. From the youngest up to Mom, this group has amassed a trophy case full of awards for their musicianship, including their appearance on season 12 of America’s Got Talent. The family was named the 2016 ICGMA Bluegrass Band of the Year. They regularly rate as a fan favorite on festival surveys.

The Roving Gamblers are also returning this year. Walter Shook, lead singer and guitar, started the Roving Gambler Band over 30 years ago with a group of friends devoted to the idea that Bluegrass Music should be fun! The infectious laughter and great music, often spills over into audience participation and we love it!