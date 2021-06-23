Blood Supply Hits Emergency Low Levels

A nationwide blood shortage has reached Oklahoma, as blood donations have reached emergency low levels. The shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital usage, leaving blood centers around the nation short of all blood types heading into the upcoming July 4th holiday period.

The local blood supply is currently at a 1-2 day supply, well below the usual 4-5 day threshold Oklahoma Blood Institute feels secure having on hand.

“In the past month, we’ve seen a dramatic drop in blood donations, an alarming development when we were already facing chronic shortfalls,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The public is rightly enjoying the reawakening of social freedoms and a return to normalcy, but if celebrating this rebirth by giving blood does not immediately become a major part of people’s reopening activities, we are going to run out of blood for patients. Harm may well result for many of the sickest folks in our communities.”

The critically low blood supply is more dangerous than it has ever been because nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by sharing of units between blood centers. Blood has no substitute, and patients across the state rely on blood products every day to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth.