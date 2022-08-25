Bikes & Backpacks: Fourth annual run raises $5,000 in school supplies for Skiatook teachers

Skiatook educators received dozens of free classroom supplies earlier this month.

The donations were collected as part of Skiatook’s fourth-annual Bikers & Backpacks Run for Teachers on Aug. 13.

About 30 bikers hit the road to embark on a 45-minute cruise from Sperry Christian Church, through German Corner in Owasso then toward Oklahoma 20 in Collinsville, to end at Riveted Church in Skiatook.

Their journey raised about $5,000 in school supplies, which were hauled in by various donors across the community who wanted to help support local public educators.

“It was a really great ride this year,” Joe Coleman said. “To see the teachers that were there at the end of the ride filling the backpacks full of supplies that they needed … is one of the biggest blessings that you can ever get.”

Coleman, event coordinator, and his wife, Holly, kicked off the annual event in 2018 as a vision to alleviate the costs that teachers invest into their classrooms.

The longtime Skiatook couple — Coleman, who works quality control for an oil and gas company, and Holly, who owns a contract cleaning service — share a passion for education with many of their friends who serve as local teachers. They also have three boys enrolled at Skiatook Public Schools.

“Everybody knows that teachers spend a lot of money out of pocket to supply the needs of some of these kids that come into their classroom,” Coleman said, “and that’s what really started this was to do what we could to minimize that in our community.”

This year’s event brought in a variety of needed supplies, including pens and pencils, markers and crayons, folders and notepads, scissors, glue sticks, hand sanitizer and more — all worthy donations that caught the attention of SPS Superintendent Melissa Bush.

“Our district is stronger when our community supports our students,” Bush said. “We appreciate the generosity of all the participants in the Bikes & Backpacks event.”

Following the ride, it didn’t take long for Holly to start setting her sights on planning for the event’s fifth anniversary in 2023.

“The love we got from teachers was overwhelming,” Holly said. “After the ride, we had so many people reach out wanting to help advertise and donate for next year. If all the stars align and everything works out, next year will be our best year yet.”

The Bikers & Backpacks Run for Teachers has raised about $8,000 in school supplies since its inception.