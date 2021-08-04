Bikers and Backpacks Run for Teachers August 14

The 3rd annual Bikers and Backpacks for Teachers will meet at Sperry Christian Church with kickstands up at 9:30 a.m. The run will end at Riveted Church in Skiatook. All donations will support Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry schools.

Joe Coleman, who helped organize the event, said, “This is a big deal to us. We want to help out those who are less fortunate. Let’s come together to help our teachers, kids and communities.”

All donation items must be new and in original package. Fill a backpack full of school supplies, sanitizers, cleaning products for our kids and teachers. T-shirts will also be for sale this year.

Donations can be made at Sperry Christian Church, 208 E. Main, Sperry, Riveted Church, 14765 N. 52nd W. Ave #6008, Skiatook, or Lakeview Learning Academy, 14816 OK-20, Skiatook.

For more information e-mail Joe Coleman at jcoleman2783@gmail.com.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal. E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

