Bikers and Backpacks collects school supples

The 2nd annual Bikers and Backpacks for Teachers met at Sperry Christian Church and rode to Riveted Church in Skiatook to support local teachers and students.

Joe Coleman, who helped organize the event, said, “This is a big deal to us. We want to help out those who are less fortunate. Let’s come together to help our teachers, kids and communities.”

The group collected 46 backpacks and five 55 gallon bags full of supplies and cleaning products. All of the donations will support Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry schools.

Coleman said the ride doubled in participation this year with 50 bikes and he hopes to double it again next year.

"I'm on cloud 9 with how big our turnout was," Coleman said. "The Lord gave me my bike and I want to use the platform the Lord has given me to bless others."

Coleman has already stated planning for next year's ride. "Everyone knows a teacher. Everyone knows a student. This is all about the students in need," he said.