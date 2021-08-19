Bikers and Backpacks collects school supples

The 3rd annual Bikers and Backpacks for Teachers met at Sperry Christian Church and rode to Riveted Church in Skiatook to support local teachers and students.

Joe Coleman, who helped organize the event, said, “This is a big deal to us. We want to help out those who are less fortunate. Let’s come together to help our teachers, kids and communities.”

This year the group collected over $500 in school supplies. All of the donations will support Collinsville, Skiatook and Sperry schools.

Coleman said the ride had great participation again this year.

"I'm on cloud 9 with how big our turnout was," Coleman said. "The Lord gave me my bike and I want to use the platform the Lord has given me to bless others."

Coleman has already started planning for next year's ride. "Everyone knows a teacher. Everyone knows a student. This is all about the students in need," he said.

