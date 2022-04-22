Big Buds Dispensary, started in Skiatook, opens 14th Tulsa-area location

A marijuana dispensary that started in Skiatook is now celebrating the opening of its 14th location in the Tulsa region.

Just in time for 4-20, the owners of Big Buds Dispensary decided to open the new site in Wagoner.

Owner Bradley Pirpich said customers at his Owasso and Broken Arrow stores told him it ought to happen. Wagoner folks are going out of their way to get Bid Buds’ products in those cities.

“We love the small towns,” Pirpich said. “You can be so much more personal and gain better relationships with people.”

Pirpich, a born and bred Okie, is from a small town himself. It’s why he and his family decided to open their first location in Skiatook. When the Wagoner store opened on April 14, it increased their total number of stores to 14, with another two on the way. Just a few weeks ago, they opened a Big Buds in Sand Springs.

Expect the growth to continue at this point.

The Wagoner store, on OK-51 downtown, is located in an old gas station. It could also be their biggest location to date. The walls are bright green, and it’s the only store with a unique design in the back. Customers will soon expect to see a lounge area filled with couches to wait on a staff member or simply relax for a bit.

Plus — first time customers get 15 percent off.

More than likely, customers will be greeted by Mercedes Bradley, the manager. She’s got nearly two years of experience working at various Big Buds’ stores, and she’s ecstatic to call Wagoner her new business home.

It was clearly meant to be. Her maiden name is Wagner. If only there was an “o.”

“We are so glad to be open, and we have so much more space than some of the other locations,” Bradley said. “We’ve been waiting for this store to open. It took a little bit.”

If working at Bid Buds is your calling, Bradley is hiring. Right now the staff is thin, so she’s eager to talk to applicants. Interested applicants are encouraged to send in a resume, and a copy of their medical marijuana card to be considered.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.