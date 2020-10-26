 Skip to main content
Bald Eagle spotted at Skiatook Lake

 Lindsey Chastain

Skiatook resident Alan McGuckin was fishing for smallmouth bass at Skiatook Lake on Thursday, October 22, when he spotted a bald eagle.

The young bald eagle was perched along the Skiatook Lake shoreline near CrossTimbers Marina and Boomtown Pints & Pies according to McGuckin.

“I’ve actually seen eagles on that same shoreline in previous autumns. They are fish eaters and often winter in the exact same trees and areas year after year,” McGuckin said.

If you love fishing, check out McGuckin on Instagram at @GuckFishing.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

