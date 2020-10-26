Bald Eagle spotted at Skiatook Lake

Skiatook resident Alan McGuckin was fishing for smallmouth bass at Skiatook Lake on Thursday, October 22, when he spotted a bald eagle.
The young bald eagle was perched along the Skiatook Lake shoreline near CrossTimbers Marina and Boomtown Pints & Pies according to McGuckin.
“I’ve actually seen eagles on that same shoreline in previous autumns. They are fish eaters and often winter in the exact same trees and areas year after year,” McGuckin said.
If you love fishing, check out McGuckin on Instagram at @GuckFishing.
