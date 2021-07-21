 Skip to main content
Aspen Soules Reserve Champion in Bred & Owned ShorthornPlus Female Show
Aspen Soules

Aspen Soules was the Reserve Champion in the Bred & Owned ShorthornPlus Female Show.

 Cindy Cagwin-Johnston, Shorthorn Country

Aspen Soules took top honors at the 2021 National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Louisville, Kentucky. Overall a total of 803 animals were pre-entered and 452 junior exhibitors traveled all across the nation from 28 states to compete for the National Champion top honors from June 21 – June 26.

Juniors attend NJSS to exhibit Shorthorn cattle, strengthen their professional skills and gain industry leading knowledge. This year this event brought in 452 juniors from 28 states to compete in fun-filled activities, contests and competitions. A total of 803 head of cattle were entered to exhibit in the shows.

Judging the Bred and Owned ShorthornPlus Show was Chad Zehnder of Stanchfield, Minnesota. There were 37 head entered in the Bred and Owned ShorthornPlus Female show, with a total of eight divisions.

Reserve Champion Division V Female went to SLE LEGACY’S COCOA 3H, exhibited by Aspen Soules of Sperry, Okla. This female is a daughter of SULL SULL RGLC LEGACY 525 ET and AA AA KANE BLUE REWARD 497E.

"Thank you to our sponsors for their support to provide opportunities for the future generations to grow. The Texas Junior Shorthorn Association played a huge role in the execution of this year’s event. Thank you for the countless hours of hard work put in to make sure everything ran smoothly and efficiently. Junior Nationals would not have been possible without the sponsors’ and the Kentucky Junior Shorthorn Association’s contributions," said a spokesperson for the event.

The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database. The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.

