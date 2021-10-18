 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to military veterans on Nov. 6th
0 Comments

Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to military veterans on Nov. 6th

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.

WHAT: Aspen Dental’s Day of Service

WHEN: Saturday, November 6, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
 
WHERE: Offices in Bartlesville, Claremore, Tulsa (Woodland Hills)

HOW: Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

WHY: Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war. What’s more, during the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have reported increases in teeth-grinding, cavities and gum disease, largely attributed to pandemic-related stress and changes in health habits.

MORE: For more information about Day of Service and the Healthy Mouth Movement, visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Nature Note: Two Venomous Spiders
News

Nature Note: Two Venomous Spiders

  • Updated

All spiders are venomous. The venom is used to immobilize and kill their prey. The two that are important to humans are the black widow spider…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News