In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 7th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to military veterans on Nov. 6th
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE), has begun delivering…
- Updated
Trey Harper is Skiatook’s new Public Works Director.
- Updated
The summer Delta surge is slowing in Oklahoma.However, experts warn that this winter, as we return to indoor weather, combined with flu season…
- Updated
City Manager Brad White recognized the hard work that the Skiatook Electric Department performs for the city at last week’s city council meeting.
- Updated
On TikTok, a popular video based social media platform, a series of monthly challenges appeared that encourage destructive behavior at schools.
- Updated
All spiders are venomous. The venom is used to immobilize and kill their prey. The two that are important to humans are the black widow spider…
- Updated
Skiatook Police Sergeant Chris Edwards was awarded the Skiatook Police Commendation Award for his outstanding performance with the Skiatook Po…
- Updated
The Osage County Commissioners are sponsoring a free dump day for all of Osage County on October 16.
Raw milk produced by Swan Bros. Dairy, Inc. of Claremore, Oklahoma is the subject of a statewide recall due to the confirmed detection of List…
- Updated
Don McCreary, of the Skiatook Fire Department, was recently promoted to Lieutenant.