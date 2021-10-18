Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to military veterans on Nov. 6th

WHY:

Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and

veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental

benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100%

disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

What’s more, during the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have reported

increases in teeth-grinding, cavities and gum disease, largely attributed to

pandemic-related stress and changes in health habits.