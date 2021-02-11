As temperatures plunge, Red Cross offers home heating and winter safety tips

1. All heaters need space. Keep children, pets, and things that can burn (paper, matches, bedding, furniture, clothing, carpets, and rugs) at least three feet away from heating equipment.

2. If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, hard and nonflammable surface, such as a ceramic tile floor. Do no place space heaters on rugs, carpets or near bedding or drapes. Plug power cords directly into outlets and never into an extension cord.

3. Never leave a fire in the fireplace unattended and use a glass or metal fire screen to keep fire and embers in the fireplace.

4. Never use a cooking range or oven to heat your home.

5. Turn off portable space heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep.

STAY SAFE DURING WINTER WEATHER

6. Check on your neighbors, especially elderly people living alone, people with disabilities and children.

7. Bring pets indoors. If they can’t come inside, make sure they have enough shelter to keep them warm and that they can get to unfrozen water.