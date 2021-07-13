Artwork being accepted for 26th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show

Artwork is now being accepted for the 26th annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show & Sale.

In coordination with the 69th annual Cherokee National Holiday, the show is being offered both virtually and in person Aug. 27 – Sept. 25 at the Cherokee National Research Center.

The all-Cherokee, juried show is open to citizens of Cherokee Nation, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and United Keetoowah Band. Artists of distinction, including Cherokee National Treasures, UKB Tradition Keepers and EBCI Beloved Persons, are exempt from jury but must complete the online entry process by the July 23 deadline to participate.

Selected artists will compete for more than $15,000 in two divisions: traditional and contemporary. The traditional division is defined as “arts customary to Cherokee people before European contact” and consists of three categories: basketry, pottery and traditional arts. The contemporary division is defined as “arts arising among the Cherokee after European contact” and consists of seven categories: paintings, sculpture, pottery, basketry, beadwork, jewelry and textiles.