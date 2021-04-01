April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) and community partners invite Oklahoma citizens and organizations to join them in advocating for the prevention of child abuse.

Thousands of Oklahoma children suffer abuse and neglect each year. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, there were 15,937 substantiated child abuse and neglect victims in Oklahoma (SFY 2020), an increase from last year. Oklahoma County alone had 2,802 confirmed cases.

“These statistics remind us that every possible effort, no matter how simple, should be made to prevent child abuse in Oklahoma,” said Sherie Trice, OSDH community child abuse prevention grant coordinator.

“We encourage every citizen to ‘do one thing’ to protect children and strengthen families. Even small gestures, like offering to help a struggling parent by providing an extra set of hands at the supermarket, can make a difference in reducing stress and make life a little easier for families and children.”