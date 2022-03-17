Applications open for OKDHS Energy Crisis Assistance Program

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is now accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) at OKDHSLive.org.

ECAP Eligibility:

Households which have received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application or an active cut-off order from their utility provider

Written notice from their utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or other fees

Written notice from their utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement payment

Verification from the utility provider that the household entered into a payment plan to prevent service cut off

Apply online at OKDHSLive.org

Tribal members:

Households with a member who is Native American may apply through OKDHSLive.org or through their tribal nation. Households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and their tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

ECAP payment:

If eligible, households will be authorized for a one-time payment for the minimum amount required to resolve the crisis. Only one annual payment per household is allowed for LIHEAP ECAP, with the total payment capped at $750 maximum (including both energy crisis and life-threatening medical) for each LIHEAP eligible household per federal fiscal year calendar.

Household definition:

“Household” is defined as individuals living “under the same roof” with one utility meter.

Information needed to apply for ECAP:

Most recent utility bill for their home from the utility provider

ID (such as a driver’s license)

Social Security number

Verification of income

Household size

Available resources

Responsibility for payment of home energy (households are not eligible for LIHEAP if the utility bill is paid directly to the energy provider by someone who does not reside at the residence)

Maximum monthly gross income allowed:

Size of Household Allowable Monthly Gross Income

1 $ 1,396

2 $ 1,888

3 $ 2,379

4 $ 2,871

5 $ 3,363

6 $ 3,855

7 $ 4,347

8 $ 4,839

Persons applying should have the most recent utility bill information for their home, their ID, social security number and verification of income and available resources. For additional information and to apply LIHEAP/ECAP, visit OKDHSLive.org.