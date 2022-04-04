Antique Depot serves as longstanding Skiatook staple for local treasure hunters

Caleb Manard can often be found perusing the cluttered shelves of the Antique Depot.

The tattooed, bearded local regularly visits the longstanding Skiatook store to find random items that complement his ever-growing collection of vintage novelties.

“I just like old stuff,” Manard said. “Come in here quite a bit. There’s a good variety of everything around here … just decoration, home and life.”

Gaynor Berney and her daughter, Lilly, a few aisles over, echoed Manard’s sentiment about the shop.

“We love antiquing, and this is worth the drive,” said Gaynor, who frequently makes the 20-mile trek from her hometown of Tulsa to find the best deals.

“She (my mom) was just talking about how she bought some of my baby outfits here,” Lilly added. “It’s a great store, also very reasonably priced.”

The nearly 12,000-square-foot facility has served as a Main Street staple in Skiatook over the last several decades. It first opened as a skating rink in the 1970s before it was converted into an antique store about 20 years ago.

Ken and Judy Cryder, who featured a booth at the establishment for many years, bought the building from the previous owners in 2014, and have since grown the Antique Depot into a well-known haven for antique hunters.

“It’s a variety of stuff from late 1800s to up into probably the ‘80s,” Ken said. “Customers tell us that they like this store because it’s clean and well organized and fair prices.”

Judy added, “It’s just something that’s got in our blood. It’s just the adventure. I like to find other things that other people don’t have here. We like to find primitive, older and different things.”

The Antique Depot currently features about 80 vendors that display a variety of unique items, including an iron horse head that Manard picked up, and a basket full of collectibles that Gaynor and her daughter gathered.

The Cryders credit their success to the regular patrons who contribute to the store’s ongoing foot traffic.

“We’ll get customers that come through here going to Pawhuska to the (Pioneer Woman) Mercantile,” Ken said. “We’ve had people from Kentucky, from Missouri, from Louisiana, from Georgia. People come in and go, ‘We like this; we’re going to tell our friends.’”

Judy added, “We meet such neat people. We’ve got a lot of friends from just all of it. We have people that come out of state, and when they come to visit their family, they always come back.”

More information about the Antique Depot, located at 2196 W. Rogers Blvd., can be found at skiatookantiquedepot.com.

