Annual Barn Revival planned for September 13-16

Ascension Church in Skiatook will conduct its annual Barn Revival Sept. 13-16, 2020.
To get to the location go west one mile from the church and turn right on Lenapah. The barn will be a quarter of a mile down the road.
The guest speaker will be Kathryn Watsey.
Service times:
September 13th: 10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.
September 14th: 7:00 p.m.
September 15th: 10:00 a.m. pastor's meeting
September 16: 7:00 p.m.
For more information visit ascensionskiatook.org.
