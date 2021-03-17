Anderson, Carr, Eaton run for Sperry Town Trustee

The Town of Sperry will hold a special election on April 6 for Town Council.
Melody Anderson
Melody Anderson wants to be part of a team that has the well-being of Sperry's community in mind. She love the small-town feel and safety of Sperry, and wants to do her part to keep Sperry great.
"I want to see progress and growth in Sperry, but I want to be diligent in keeping it positive and beneficial to all, presently and in the long run," Anderson said. "I would love to see the properties along highway 11 developed. It would let passers-by see that we are prospering and would attract others to our area. It would be great to create jobs for our people."
Anderson has been a member of church boards for many years. As a board member, she has been a part of decision making and financial planning, including a building project. As a teacher, she sees the impact that our town has on students and their families.
"As a trustee, I want to be part of a team that has the well-being of our community in mind in every decision that we make. Money is a necessity for running a town, but we should not compromise our standards just to make more money," Anderson said. " I would like to help make Sperry a town in which we all take pride. I want to keep the close knit feel while attracting new families that will help build a stable and positive base. I want to help our small businesses thrive while attracting new businesses."
Micah Carr
Micah Carr was previously employed by the utilities department of Sperry. He knows the ins and out of the city, how things and people operate, and what needs to change.
"I have always wanted to do my part to help my hometown and when I changed jobs from working for the city I thought that would be a good way for me to continue helping," Carr said.
"As a trustee I would like to help usher In growth for departments and the town in general," Carr said. "The major change I would like to see is the city’s water infrastructure upgraded as well as business growth in town."
Gary Eaton
Gary Eaton is currently a Town of Sperry Trustee. The Skiatook Journal reached out, but did not receive a response from Mr. Eaton.
Friday, March 12, is the last day to register to vote to be able to vote in the April 6 election for the Town of Sperry Town Council.
Persons who are United States citizens, Oklahoma residents, and at least 18 years old may apply to become voters.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 12.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after March 12.
The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter registration card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Freeman said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office at 555 N. Denver Avenue and most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries. Applications are also available at elections.ok.gov.