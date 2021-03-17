Anderson, Carr, Eaton run for Sperry Town Trustee

The Town of Sperry will hold a special election on April 6 for Town Council.

Melody Anderson

Melody Anderson wants to be part of a team that has the well-being of Sperry's community in mind. She love the small-town feel and safety of Sperry, and wants to do her part to keep Sperry great.

"I want to see progress and growth in Sperry, but I want to be diligent in keeping it positive and beneficial to all, presently and in the long run," Anderson said. "I would love to see the properties along highway 11 developed. It would let passers-by see that we are prospering and would attract others to our area. It would be great to create jobs for our people."

Anderson has been a member of church boards for many years. As a board member, she has been a part of decision making and financial planning, including a building project. As a teacher, she sees the impact that our town has on students and their families.