Skiatook Chamber held its 2023 Annual Auction & Awards Gala over the weekend.

The event, held at the Springs Event Center in Sperry on Saturday, April 20, convened dozens of city and business leaders to commemorate another successful year of the organization.

Saturday’s banquet played host to an elegant dinner and a dessert auction and live auction, along with an awards presentation honoring those who have devoted the last year to exemplary service in the Skiatook community.

Tooter Baker with Giacomo's Vineyard and Event Center received the Chamber’s Investor of the Year Award, and Trey Harper earned the Citizen of the Year Award.

Additionally, Bill Taylor took home the Bus Bayouth Pioneer Award, which recognizes those who have made a lifetime investment in the well-being of Skiatook over a period of at least 25 years.

Skiatook Chamber Executive Director Sara Herren also took to the stage and discussed the organization’s continued growth and impact throughout the community.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours, for example, was originally planned to be a quarterly event, but recently moved to a monthly occurrence. Additionally, the Third Thursday in the Park and Pioneer Day continue to grow each year in attendance and vendors.

In 2022, the Chamber also hosted its inaugural Women in Business conference, with another now scheduled for October. The organization also reached a milestone 200 members by the end of December.

“We already have some great, basic tools in our box,” Herren said, “and we keep adding to them between our new strategic plan, our relationships, our supportive city council and city and others.

“With our current and new tools all working together, Skiatook is taking off, we’re growing. We’re not only going to grow, but we are going to sustain; we’re becoming better than ever before.”

This year’s banquet was sponsored by Blue Bull Capital LLC, American Bank of Oklahoma, Community Cable & Broadband and Exchange Bank.

More information can be found at skiatookchamber.com.

Photos: See images of Skiatook Chamber’s 2023 Annual Auction & Awards Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Gala Do you love Skiatook as much as we do?