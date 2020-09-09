Airport, city to see improvements

Contech, Inc. was awarded the Rehabilitate Runway 18/36 project at the Skiatook Municipal Airport in the amount of $1,658,056.50. This project is fully funded through FAA grants and does not require the city to match any funding.

An amendment of an agreement was approved between CEC and the city of Skiatook as part of the Rehabilitate Runway 18/36 project for an owner-engineer agreement. The total amount approved was $174,250.00. Half of the funds will go to inspection and testing of the new runway. The other half will be for a detailed inspection to certify the Skiatook Municipal Airport to allow instrument approach. Currently the airport is only certified for manual approach of aircraft.

Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC was awarded the East Side Tree Trimming project as the lowest responsible bidder at a cost of $185,920.94. This is a continuation of the tree trimming project that has been in progress for the last six years. This is the first time the city will be trimming trees in half of the city at one time. The area affected will be from the walking trail to Highway 75 and is expected to be completed within 90 days after the project begins.