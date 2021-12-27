 Skip to main content
Adam Green: Supporting Veterans
We at the VFW Post 7977 would like to nominate Adam Green (owner of Mac’s BBQ) for his great charity events throughout the year. His motivation and caring were critical in raising money for local Veterans and bringing the community back together again.

Tony Dunbar, VFW Post 7977

Adam Green is probably best known for the amazing BBQ at Mac’s or from his new venture, a kitchen at Cain’s Ballroom. Green serves Mac’s regular favorites alongside his friend, who owns an Italian restaurant, who serves pizza.

However, the Marine Corp Veteran has a huge heart for his community and helping veterans.

“Being a veteran myself, it’s always a passion to support veterans,” Green said. “We have a great platform with a large audience and a lot of followers. If we can use that platform to help others, we will every time.”

In May 2021, Green hosted Mac’s Mayfest.

“We just threw a party, and it kept getting bigger and bigger,” Green said.

Mac’s Mayfest featured live music, BBQ, food trucks, vendors, and a raffle. There were bounce houses and face painting for the kids, and Skiatook Auto Parts gave train rides. The event raised more than $20,000, which was donated to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).

In November, Green threw another party to celebrate the Marine Corp birthday and support another good cause. The event raised $32,687 to help his friend Anthony Marquez and his brother film a military documentary. On August 7, 2011, 17 marines were killed in Afghanistan. Marquez survived and traveled the country visiting 34 states in 40 days over 11,945 miles. They visited 23 Marines, 2 Navy Corpsmen, and the 17 Gold Star families to hear the stories of their lost loved ones.

“I like helping veterans. I love being one, and I can’t see doing anything else,” Green said. “I get to cook food every day!”

Green is planning more charitable events in the future.

