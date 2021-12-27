Adam Green: Supporting Veterans

We at the VFW Post 7977 would like to nominate Adam Green (owner of Mac’s BBQ) for his great charity events throughout the year. His motivation and caring were critical in raising money for local Veterans and bringing the community back together again.

Tony Dunbar, VFW Post 7977

Adam Green is probably best known for the amazing BBQ at Mac’s or from his new venture, a kitchen at Cain’s Ballroom. Green serves Mac’s regular favorites alongside his friend, who owns an Italian restaurant, who serves pizza.

However, the Marine Corp Veteran has a huge heart for his community and helping veterans.

“Being a veteran myself, it’s always a passion to support veterans,” Green said. “We have a great platform with a large audience and a lot of followers. If we can use that platform to help others, we will every time.”

In May 2021, Green hosted Mac’s Mayfest.

“We just threw a party, and it kept getting bigger and bigger,” Green said.