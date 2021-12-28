 Skip to main content
Adam Clement: Revitalizing Downtown
Adam Clement: Revitalizing Downtown

I want to nominate Adam Clement. I saw him day after day working on a building downtown. Over the past couple of years, I’ve watched a building that probably should have been condemned and torn down brought back to life. Skiatook has such a great history. We need people like him to bring that back and bring back downtown.

If you have driven through downtown Skiatook, you have seen the results of Adam Clement’s hard work. Clement owns the building downtown that now houses the Artisan Institute of Barbering, Cosmetology & Esthetics and Meats on Main. His passion for restoring the building and revitalizing downtown Skiatook is clearly evident.

“Too much expendable income goes elsewhere,” Clement said. “I wanted to help keep that in Skiatook as well as bring outside money in.”

The Artisan Institute has no previous connection to Skiatook. The owner of Meat’s on Main grew up in Skiatook and came back, along with her family, to open the old-fashioned deli. The two apartments upstairs house people who relocated to Skiatook.

“Downtown has been neglected,” Clement said. “There have been valiant efforts in the past, but they just never reached critical mass. In the end, it will be private people taking individual risks to bring back downtown.”

Clement said he has received support from the city and brought some public attention to what is possible with a lot of hard work. However, the revitalization hasn’t been without problems.

In the beginning, Clement was hiring contractors to work on the building. Instead of getting all of the work done with the money he and his wife invested into the project, he lost a lot of money to contractors not completing work and just taking his money.

Instead of giving up, Clement quit his job in industrial maintenance and started doing the work himself, within code. He discovered he could learn to do the work and do it and the contractors he had previously hired.

The building is now fully rented out, a piece of Skiatook’s history was restored, downtown looks better, and more money is being spent in Skiatook.

“Play to your strengths,” Clement advised. “It will be hard work no matter what. Try to enjoy it and do something you are capable of. Do what you can and do it really well. Find a way to use your unique attributes.”

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

