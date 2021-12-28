Adam Clement: Revitalizing Downtown

Clement said he has received support from the city and brought some public attention to what is possible with a lot of hard work. However, the revitalization hasn’t been without problems.

In the beginning, Clement was hiring contractors to work on the building. Instead of getting all of the work done with the money he and his wife invested into the project, he lost a lot of money to contractors not completing work and just taking his money.

Instead of giving up, Clement quit his job in industrial maintenance and started doing the work himself, within code. He discovered he could learn to do the work and do it and the contractors he had previously hired.

The building is now fully rented out, a piece of Skiatook’s history was restored, downtown looks better, and more money is being spent in Skiatook.

“Play to your strengths,” Clement advised. “It will be hard work no matter what. Try to enjoy it and do something you are capable of. Do what you can and do it really well. Find a way to use your unique attributes.”

