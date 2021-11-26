Acupuncture treatment center opens in Skiatook

“In my practice, areas of focus lie in irregular cycles, infertility, miscarriage, and menopause. However, with the whole body approach of Chinese medicine and acupuncture, every problem has the potential to be addressed, so my practice is not limited to these aspects,” Forbes said. “Since 2015, I have successfully treated PCOS, endometriosis, as well as assisted with IVF, IUI and infertility. Other issues I have successfully treated include migraines, fibromyalgia, Bell's palsy, allergies, anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleep problems, and neuropathy.”

After visiting with Forbes, my curiosity was peaked, and I decided to give acupuncture a try for some nagging foot pain that I have had. I’ve already visited with doctors and specialists without finding a cause for the pain. During my first session, Forbes made me feel very comfortable and explained the treatment plan.

When she began placing the needles, I was surprised to find that I didn’t really feel the needles at all. What I felt was the guide tube for the needle. Once all of the needles were placed, I relaxed for 20 minutes, and then the needles were removed.