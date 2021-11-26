Acupuncture treatment center opens in Skiatook

The Balancing Poynt offers acupuncture services in Skiatook.
Owner and acupuncturist Ginny Forbes recently joined the Skiatook Chamber. Her studio is cozy and welcoming and located next to her home in Skiatook.
She is a certified acupuncturist and received her education at Natural Health & Wellness School of Medicine in Sand Springs, OK. She graduated in 2015.
“Before becoming an acupuncturist, I was a certified massage therapist for five years. I had been struggling with hand stiffness and pain, so I knew I wouldn't be able to continue for a lengthy period of time with a massage career,” Forbes said. I was fortunate enough to find Natural Health & Wellness to start my education in acupuncture.”
Her practice is unique in that she treats the whole body. With each individual being unique treatment is planned to help the patient return to a balanced state of heath. The practitioner and patient work together to achieve optimum health. Traditional Chinese medicine(TCM) views the patient as a whole and treats the whole body. Acupuncture is an effective form of medical treatment that has evolved into a complete holistic health care system.
By stimulating specific points on the body with heat, pressure, or very fine needles, acupuncture practitioners are able to restore healthy function, thus resolving symptoms and reversing disease.
“In my practice, areas of focus lie in irregular cycles, infertility, miscarriage, and menopause. However, with the whole body approach of Chinese medicine and acupuncture, every problem has the potential to be addressed, so my practice is not limited to these aspects,” Forbes said. “Since 2015, I have successfully treated PCOS, endometriosis, as well as assisted with IVF, IUI and infertility. Other issues I have successfully treated include migraines, fibromyalgia, Bell's palsy, allergies, anxiety, depression, insomnia, sleep problems, and neuropathy.”
After visiting with Forbes, my curiosity was peaked, and I decided to give acupuncture a try for some nagging foot pain that I have had. I’ve already visited with doctors and specialists without finding a cause for the pain. During my first session, Forbes made me feel very comfortable and explained the treatment plan.
When she began placing the needles, I was surprised to find that I didn’t really feel the needles at all. What I felt was the guide tube for the needle. Once all of the needles were placed, I relaxed for 20 minutes, and then the needles were removed.
Forbes said that often, people fall asleep during treatment. I did find the treatment very relaxing. She also explained that the needle feels similar to a hair being pulled out for most people. There are no negative side effects to acupuncture treatment.
In addition to acupuncture, Forbes offers herbs and teas to help improve many conditions.
Forbes said, “When you come in for a treatment, I will provide a safe atmosphere for healing, an attentive and listening ear, and the gentle, effective approach of providing therapy and care for my patients.”
For more information, visit balancingpoynt.com.