Absentee ballots must be applied for by October 27

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Osage County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the November 3, 2020, General Election
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to be processed in time for the election.
Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Chouteau said, however absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances:
An employee becomes eligible for paid voting leave if her scheduled work day does not allow for three hours to vote either prior to work starting or at the day’s end. An employer can modify an employee’s schedule in order to give him these three hours in which to vote.
Employees wishing to use voting leave may be required to give three days’ notice and can be required to show proof of voting in order to be eligible for this paid leave. Also, while the law generally provides for up to two hours of voting leave, employees may be eligible for more, if their workplace is at such a distance from the polling place that more time is necessary in which to vote. Critically, the employer should ensure that all supervisors are aware of the company’s voting leave policy and how to apply it.
Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the November 3, 2020, General Election should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today. Although the County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Chouteau urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.
Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.
Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.
Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Chouteau said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.
“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Chouteau said.
By stating one of the following reasons on their applications, absentee voters can activate special conditions that make it easier for them to use absentee ballots. The reasons are:
Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
Voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may vote absentee. An Absentee Voting Board actually goes to the nursing home a few days before the election, sets up a small polling place and allows these persons to vote under circumstances similar to those at a regular precinct polling place. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.
Military personnel and residents of the county living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group are eligible receive absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax, or by email. Military personnel should contact the Voting Service Officers in their units for application forms and additional information or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website (www.fvap.gov/oklahoma) for more information and instructions. Residents of Oklahoma living overseas can obtain the same materials from any United States military installation and from United States Embassies and Consulates as well as on the FVAP website.
Sample ballots are now available on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or at www.osage.okcounties.org for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the November 3, 2020, General Election. Sample ballots are also available at the Osage County Election Board office. Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma, during regular office hours, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sample ballots also will be posted outside the precinct polling place on Tuesday so that voters can review them before casting their votes.
For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at (918) 287-3036, e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org
