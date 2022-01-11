Absentee ballots applications available for 2022 election year

Voters in Osage County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for elections in 2022 should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said today.

Any registered voter may request absentee ballots for a specific election or for a full calendar year. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. Chouteau said there are many ways to apply.

“For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal. Voters can also fill out an application at the County Election Board or simply write us a letter.”

If you choose to write a letter, it must contain the following information:

Your name, resident address, and signature;

Date of birth;

Address where you want your ballots mailed;

Whether or not you are physically incapacitated; and

List of elections for which you are requesting absentee ballots (you may only request ballots for elections in which you are eligible to vote)