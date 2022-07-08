A patriotic plunge: Skydivers unfurl American flags above Skiatook for Independence Day

Patriotism was on full display in Skiatook this week.

Residents of all ages gathered at the Skiatook Municipal Airport on July 3 for the City of Skiatook’s Fantasy in the Sky Independence Day Celebration.

The enlivened faces in the crowd were fixed on more than just fireworks, however; they shared in the spectacle of a patriotic plunge as two giant American flags were unfurled by a group of skydivers from 10,000 feet.

“To see the … flags coming down with the jumpers really warmed my heart,” said Paul Gunderson, a retired Vietnam War-era veteran. “It’s good to see that those values are still around, even in these troubled times.”

Gunderson’s wife, Shirley, added, “I’m just glad they still do something like that because really this is what’s it’s all about for freedom. It reminds me of the sacrifices of our family members who have been in these wars.”

This year’s drop was hosted by Skydive Airtight, based out of the local airport just south of Oklahoma 20 in Skiatook, where veteran skydiver Steve Stewart led the team’s first dual-flag plunge over the Fourth of July holiday.

Stewart, when asked why his team took the dive, said, “to honor our country, honor our flag, because it’s important to us to make sure that everybody has respect for our flag.”

Jason “Rook” High, another experienced jumper, added, “Flying a flag … holds a little more special meaning to me just for the military aspect of it: the brothers that we’ve lost, the brothers that are serving and that will serve.”

Stewart and High were accompanied by several other divers, including husband-and-wife duo Mickey and Amy Reiss, who have used their unique platform over the years to commemorate engagements, gender reveals, political rallies, music festivals and more.

“It’s provided something for us that we never thought it could be as far as skydiving, demo jumps and just being around the drop zone,” Mickey said.

Amy added, “It’s amazing. When you have a bad day … you get up there and jump and you’re all renewed. It’s just so peaceful, just so freeing and it’s a lot of fun, a lot of work that goes into it.”

Cheering spectators could be seen across Skiatook Municipal Airport as Skydive Airtight’s team planted their feet on the ground following the show — a site that captured the attention of Omar Bayouth.

“This is part of giving back; it’s an unbelievable event,” said Bayouth, event coordinator for Fantasy in the Sky. “We want to thank our veterans and we want to thank everybody who serves.”

Fantasy in the Sky was hosted by the City of Skiatook in partnership with Exchange Bank of Skiatook. More pictures from the event can be found at skiatookjournal.com.