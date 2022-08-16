A passion for plants: Skiatook florist helping residents celebrate special occasions

A Skiatook florist is helping area residents celebrate special occasions.

Jordan Wilson recently bought the Chubby Cactus Flower Co. in downtown Skiatook, and offers a variety of products and services for local patrons to enjoy.

“It’s a flower shop, but we also do succulents, plants,” Wilson said. “I wanted to be able to bring people in to do things like the succulent classes, where you build your own succulent planter or build your own bouquet.”

Wilson specializes in providing arrangements for birthdays, holidays, weddings, funerals and other events — a longtime hobby that she has turned into a full-time profession.

“I love it,” said Wilson, whose fascination with flora started at an early age. “I’ve always been creative, the DYI stuff; I’m really crafty putting the flowers together.

Wilson and her husband, Tyler, opened the Chubby Cactus Flower Co. the first weekend of May after outgrowing a space in Hominy, where they operated since June 2021. The couple finalized their signage at the beginning of July.

Wilson’s time spent pursuing her plant-based passion has given her an opportunity to impact others throughout her hometown and surrounding communities.

“Being able to do the deliveries and see the joy on someone’s face that they’re getting a thoughtful gift is probably the best part,” she said.

Tyler, a Skiatook police officer, added, “Seeing her run her own business, she’s happy doing it, she likes putting smiles on people’s faces, and that’s her favorite part.”

The Wilsons also sell their products and services at area events, including Skiatook Chamber’s Third Thursday in the Park and Owasso’s monthly Gathering on Main. They also partner with Solid Rock Soap Co.

More information about Chubby Cactus Flower Co. can be found at thechubbycactusflowerco.com.