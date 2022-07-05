A heart for the homeless: Skiatook business owner donates portion of sales to help fight hunger

Trina Hiatt has a heart for the homeless.

When she’s not managing the daily operations of a small clothing store, Hiatt can be found working hard to help people living on the streets.

Hiatt, owner of The Native Gypsy in Skiatook, donates 10% of her sales to purchasing ingredients to make spaghetti and deliver hot plates to hungry individuals in need across the Tulsa area.

“We just fill up our trunks and we just go drive downtown … wherever we can find people,” Hiatt said.

She opened the new women’s outlet in downtown Skiatook in February after running the business online since its launch in 2006 and then from a Tulsa storefront since 2018.

“I’ve always dreamed of having a boutique that people would come into,” Hiatt said. “I love people, and I love visiting with them, and I love making them feel good about what they’re wearing.”

She carries a variety of unique items, from clothing, shoes and hats to jewelry, purses and other gift items that continue to leave the shelves, leading her to raise several hundred dollars for the homeless over the last couple months.

Her passion for helping those living on the streets stems from a close connection she had with a local homeless man named Josh who passed away after he and his dog, Valentine, were struck by a vehicle in December 2021.

“The night that he got hit, it changed my world forever,” Hiatt said. “I really miss my friend … It was pretty bad for a little while.”

Hiatt, however, is using her grief to give back to the homeless community and keep Josh’s legacy alive — reminding others that he not only sought food and shelter, but mainly love and support.

“I felt like Josh was my angel … God brought him here,” Hiatt said. “I felt like God sent him here to show me something, and I learned a lot from it.”

Hiatt is now laying down roots in Skiatook, bringing in first-time customers like Tulsan Loretta Poteet and Skiatook resident Casey Corley, whose recent purchases will go toward helping the homeless.

“I like it (the store); I think it’s super cute,” said Poteet, who bought a pair of shoes. “My daughter would really like it.”

Corley added, “I love it … her (Trina’s) prices and her merchandise. In fact, I’m going to show some outfits to some of my girls and get them back in here.”

For more information about The Native Gypsy, call 918-625-3002 or visit its Facebook page.