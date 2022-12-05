A fervor for farming: Skiatook couple raises livestock, promotes homesteading

Shane and Melanie Thompson are using their passion for livestock to give back to their community.

The Skiatook couple owns Hillside Farm, a 17-acre ranch just north of town that’s home to goats, chickens, hogs, ducks, sheep and more for interested patrons to purchase.

“We raise the animals, and then once they’re of age, we sell them to others at a low cost,” Shane said. “Every animal we sell here is to promote homesteading for others.”

Melanie added, “My main focus is the animals, tending to them, making sure they’re able to birth their litters correctly; I’m really hands-on with them from day one.”

The Thompsons bought the property about five years ago and have since grown the land — originally a small cattle and horse ranch — into a popular local farming destination.

The couple also hosts a farmers market every Saturday between May and October where families can gather to enjoy different activities and take part in educational classes such as canning, butchering, soap-making and more.

“When we got this place, we said, ‘OK, we’re going to find a way that we can help other people to achieve their goals,’” Shane said. “This gives us an opportunity to … really understand where our food comes from and to pay attention to what kind of stuff we’re consuming.”

Local residents like Sara Cox and her boyfriend, Levi Brown, frequently visit Hillside Farm for their poultry and vegetables.

“I like coming up here for the tomatoes and the eggs and the handcrafted stuff,” Cox said. “It’s really cool.”

Brown added, “It’s all just local people, great food, great products. It’s just a wonderful place to be.”

Scott Lovett also visited the property with his wife and three daughters during its last farmers market in October, which doubled as a Halloween gathering.

“We like it because it’s family-friendly, of course, and then also just the nature of the environment and farming,” Lovett said.

The Thompsons, members of the American Homestead and the Great American Homestead Exposition, maintain a “Certified Herd,” meaning all of their animals are consistently vetted and checked on a regular basis.

Shane said he and Melanie are looking forward to continuing offering their hospitality and products to Skiatook citizens.

“It’s really about serving others,” Shane said. “We’ve got to build a community; we’ve got to get to know your neighbors.”

Hillside Farm is located at 206 E. 184th St. N. More information can be found at hillsidefarmskiatook.wordpress.com.