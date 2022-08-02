A crafter’s oasis: Osage Hills Retreat Center for quilters, scrapbookers opens in Skiatook

Local crafters looking for a place to unwind and get creative are now in luck.

The Osage Hills Retreat Center in Skiatook held its grand opening in June, and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce on Sunday.

The new resort, owned and operated by artisan Melissa Struttmann and her husband, Steve, offer local quilters, scrapbookers and other hobbyists a unique getaway experience on the outskirts of town.

“There’s not that many craft retreat centers in this area … so it’s something people want to do,” Struttmann said. “It’s a great time to get together with friends.”

Prospective clients can enjoy more than 2,400 square feet of space dedicated to crafting, dining and sleeping during their weekend stay at the scenic 12-acre property, nestled in the historic hills of Osage County off of West Munson Road.

Up to eight guests are given their own twin bed with pillows, handmade quilts and fresh linens, as well as full access to three bathrooms, a laundry room, a usable kitchen stocked with beverages and snacks and a large, open activity room for shared crafting.

They can also peruse the retreat’s outdoor courtyard, gazebo and walking path, and gather around the fire pit in the evenings — all amenities that Struttmann said will serve to inspire her guests.

“When you’re here … you can knock out two, three, four, five projects,” she said. “You have people of all skill levels working together. It’s something to look forward to.”

Struttmann, a longtime crafter specializing in everything from scrapbooking and photography to sewing and cross stitching, wanted to share her love of the trade with others, stating, “it’s a passion … it’s a big deal to me.”

Steve added, “This is what she was built for. She’s super organized, she’s great with social media, so it’s just very creative with how she’s put it all together; she’s got a good business.”

The Struttmanns have allocated half of their home’s living space to the retreat, which will soon be used by interested crafters like Skiatook residents Ellen Potter and Julie Stoddard, who both showed up to Sunday’s open house.

“It’s a wonderful place,” said Potter, a quilter of over 20 years. “We’ve got one girl that’s already working to get us up here for a retreat. Any retreat you go to, you get excited.”

Stoddard, an experienced scrapbooker, added, “It’s beautiful; it’s nice; it’s out in the country; it’s roomy; it’s well thought about … a place to talk to your girlfriends.”

The Osage Hills Retreat Center, located at 4800 W. Munson Rd., is available Friday morning through Sunday afternoon for $1,320 ($165 per person), or Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon for $1,560 ($195 per person).

For more booking information, call 918-630-7053 or visit osagehillsretreat.com.