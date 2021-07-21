 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50,000 votes so far in the Best in the World contest
0 Comments

50,000 votes so far in the Best in the World contest

  • 0
best in world (copy)

Votes are coming in for the Tulsa World’s annual Best in the World contest.

We have received more than 50,000 votes so far for your favorites in the following categories: beauty and wellness, education, financial, food and drink, fun and leisure, health care, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and transportation.

No purchase is necessary to win.

Voting is open through Aug. 1. You may vote for one business per day per category throughout the voting round. The Best in the World winners will be announced in a special section on Sunday, Sept. 19.

If you own or manage a business, learn more about promoting your business on the ballot and receive a free promotion kit. Contact your sales executive or contact us at advertising@tulsaworld.com or 918-581-8510.

Vote now: go.tulsaworld.com/Bestin theWorld2021.

Featured video:

The menu for this newly opened eatery lists nearly 100 items
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated
News

‘Flood of red’: Delta variant behind rising hospitalizations in northeastern Oklahoma, prompting experts' pleas to get vaccinated

  • Updated

"What we are seeing in Tulsa is our hospitalizations are primarily, of course, unvaccinated patients and patients from surrounding counties," said Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department's executive director. "We're not getting as many people from Tulsa County."

Biden administration provides Oklahoma with $9 million for rural COVID-19 response

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News