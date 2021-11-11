2nd grade honors veterans with musical program

The 2nd grade students from Marrs Elementary, under the direction of Robin Haynes, presented their annual Veterans Day program on November 10, 2021.

Each year, the second grade invited veterans to attend their program to show their respect and honor for their service and to say thank you. The students lead veterans into the auditorium by carrying branch of service flags and playing each's branch's anthem.

This year, the students performed the Star Spangled Banner, You're A Grand Old Flag, Yankee Doodle, with an appearance by Uncle Sam, God Bless America, and Taps, among others. A moment of silence was observed in memory of all the soldiers that gave the ultimate sacrifice.

More photos and a video are available online at SkiatookJournal.com.

