 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2022 Osage Nation Sovereignty Day Celebration and Dance March 19

  • 0
Osage Nation logo

The Osage Nation (ON) announces preparations for 2022 ON Sovereignty Day Celebration and Dance. The celebration will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Skyline Event Center located at the Osage Casino & Hotel at 951 W. 36th St. North in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The celebration began as a response to the Osage Nation Constitution ratification on March 11, 2006. Since then, ON has held several dances in honor of this highly reverenced and historical event. Due to COVID-19 impact on the Nation, precautions were taken and the Dance was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 Sovereignty Day Celebration Committee consists of Andrea Kemble, Jane Perrier, Tim Lookout, Avis Ballard and Otto Hamilton. The Committee collectively decided to live-stream the event for those unable to attend. The Committee also commented, “Hand sanitizing stations and facial coverings will be available onsite for attendees.”

Event Schedule:

Event start: 2:00 p.m.

People are also reading…

Supper: 5:00 p.m.

Grand Entry: 7:00 p.m.

Head Staff:

Head Man: Noah Shadlow

Head Lady: Gigi Sieke

Head Singer: Robert Collins

Host Gourd: Osage Gourd Dancers MC: Archie Mason

AD: Tim Lookout

AD: OJ Littlecook

Head Cook: Robin West Color Guard: Post 198

Jr. Straight and Jr. Cloth:

1st Place: $100

2nd Place: $75

3rd Place: $50

4th Place: $25

Teen Straight and Teen Cloth:

1st Place: $150

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $75

Straight, Fancy, Buckskin, and Cloth:

1st Place: $1,000

2nd Place: $750

3rd Place: $500

4th Place: $50

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Chastain was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nature Note: Two woodpeckers

Nature Note: Two woodpeckers

Seven kinds of woodpeckers are seen in the Skiatook area. Downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, red-bellied woodpecker, red-headed woodpecker, y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert