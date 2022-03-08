2022 Osage Nation Sovereignty Day Celebration and Dance March 19

The Osage Nation (ON) announces preparations for 2022 ON Sovereignty Day Celebration and Dance. The celebration will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in the Skyline Event Center located at the Osage Casino & Hotel at 951 W. 36th St. North in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The celebration began as a response to the Osage Nation Constitution ratification on March 11, 2006. Since then, ON has held several dances in honor of this highly reverenced and historical event. Due to COVID-19 impact on the Nation, precautions were taken and the Dance was canceled in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 Sovereignty Day Celebration Committee consists of Andrea Kemble, Jane Perrier, Tim Lookout, Avis Ballard and Otto Hamilton. The Committee collectively decided to live-stream the event for those unable to attend. The Committee also commented, “Hand sanitizing stations and facial coverings will be available onsite for attendees.”

Event Schedule:

Event start: 2:00 p.m.

Supper: 5:00 p.m.

Grand Entry: 7:00 p.m.

Head Staff:

Head Man: Noah Shadlow

Head Lady: Gigi Sieke

Head Singer: Robert Collins

Host Gourd: Osage Gourd Dancers MC: Archie Mason

AD: Tim Lookout

AD: OJ Littlecook

Head Cook: Robin West Color Guard: Post 198

Jr. Straight and Jr. Cloth:

1st Place: $100

2nd Place: $75

3rd Place: $50

4th Place: $25

Teen Straight and Teen Cloth:

1st Place: $150

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $75

Straight, Fancy, Buckskin, and Cloth:

1st Place: $1,000

2nd Place: $750

3rd Place: $500

4th Place: $50

