Winter weather stalls Sandites sports schedule

“Obviously we’d like to make up Senior Night, but this week doesn’t look very promising,” Sandites coach Eric Savage said. “It’s just kind of a wait and see, then regionals start the following week. It just depends on when we can get back in school.”

The Sandites lineup is healthy and ready for whenever they’re able to play again.

“We got two practices in this (past) week,” Savage said. “Not everybody could make it, but we focused on getting a lot of shots up and keeping the conditioning up for the ones who were there.”

The Sandites teams will travel to Union on Friday. They also received their regional assignments last week. The boys will play No. 8 Jenks at Broken Arrow in the opener Feb. 26. The girls will take on Ponca City at Union on Feb. 25.

“It’s as good of a match-up as you’re going to get,” Savage said. “I’m glad we didn’t get sent to the West. The guys are familiar with their players and the style of game that Jenks wants to play. Hopefully we’ll have a week’s worth of preparation to get ready for that.”

Jenks defeated the Sandites 53-49 in overtime on Jan. 26 at Sand Springs.