Weathering the COVID-19 storm: The Parlour Hair & Ink owners get back on track

Jamy and Erica Magee have the first-ever hair salon-tattoo shop in the state, and that means they are self-employed and trying to keep their heads above water during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been wreaking havoc on the economy since mid-March.

The Parlour Hair & Ink, located at 100 N. Garfield, had to close its doors from March 16 to around the beginning of May after all non-essential businesses were forced to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The husband and wife team run the businesses together. Erica Magee runs the hair salon and Jamy Magee runs the tattoo parlor.

“We were blessed to have some savings from the previous weeks,” Erica Magee said. “February through May is our busiest time of year with folks getting their tax returns. Unfortunately, Covid interrupted that flow of income, but we were able to keep our head above water with the graciousness of all our creditors who gave us until we reopened to resume payments.”

Jamy Magee takes appointments for tattoos, and when the closure was lifted he immediately started booking clients. He was also able to hire a full-time tattoo artist to help with the appointments.