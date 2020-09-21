Weathering the COVID-19 storm: The Parlour Hair & Ink owners get back on track

Jamy and Erica Magee have the first-ever hair salon-tattoo shop in the state, and that means they are self-employed and trying to keep their heads above water during the COVID-19 pandemic that’s been wreaking havoc on the economy since mid-March.
The Parlour Hair & Ink, located at 100 N. Garfield, had to close its doors from March 16 to around the beginning of May after all non-essential businesses were forced to close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The husband and wife team run the businesses together. Erica Magee runs the hair salon and Jamy Magee runs the tattoo parlor.
“We were blessed to have some savings from the previous weeks,” Erica Magee said. “February through May is our busiest time of year with folks getting their tax returns. Unfortunately, Covid interrupted that flow of income, but we were able to keep our head above water with the graciousness of all our creditors who gave us until we reopened to resume payments.”
Jamy Magee takes appointments for tattoos, and when the closure was lifted he immediately started booking clients. He was also able to hire a full-time tattoo artist to help with the appointments.
“I had to reschedule six weeks of tattoo appointments for the first six weeks back, and the flood of incoming calls as people started to get their stimulus checks and tax returns had to be scheduled after them. Fortunately, all of my clients were understanding. We were fortunate to hire a 25-year veteran artist, Mike Carter from McKinney, Texas. His shop shut down and never reopened. He’s now moved his family here.”
Sanitation is nothing new to a tattoo artist since they work with bodily fluids. Before COVID-19, tattoo parlors constantly cleaned and disinfected work areas. Now, it’s even more regimented.
“Everyone in the shop is required to wear a mask now and we limit the number of people we come in contact with by taking appointments only. We also regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as door handles and counter tops. Keeping our shop clean, safe and sanitized is nothing new, as we have always applied rigorous cross contamination disinfecting and sanitation standards for the safety of ourselves and our clients. This is required by law,” Jamy Magee said.
During the closure, the Magee family stayed busy by leading a neighborhood clean-up, and Erica Magee made masks to supplement the family’s income. They also cooked a lot and spent family time together.
Now that things are back to normal, for the most part, the hair and tattoo shop is back in business.
“We are fortunate to have clients that want our services; however, we are still unable to run specials that we enjoy such as our $30 Thursdays due to being appointment-only. We will be doing our Stop the Hate in the 918 special on Friday October 23. There will be an outdoor screening area and all Covid precautions will be in place,” Jamy Magee said.
The Magees said that if a closure happens again, business owners need to be prepared.
“Make sure to have a savings and take advantage of any grants available,” Erica Magee said.
