Watch Now: STEM event draws 1,100 Native American students to TU

With its own students out for Thanksgiving, the University of Tulsa hosted almost 1,100 area middle school and high school students Monday for its annual Native American STEM Student Competition.

Schools could send teams of five students and at least four of the five students on each team had to identify as Indigenous in order to participate.

Funded through grants from the National Science Foundation and the Oklahoma Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, Monday’s event featured five hands-on challenges focused on science, technology, mathematics or engineering. Additionally, participating students were required to complete a poster ahead of time on the scientific topic of their choice.

“The whole purpose of it is to get Native American students involved in STEM,” event organizer and TU associate professor David Brown said.

According to statistics compiled by Sandia National Laboratory, American Indians and Alaska Natives account for 0.3% of the engineering workforce and 0.4% of all engineering degree recipients nationwide.

Advanced Placement participation rates from the College Board tell a similar story, with Indigenous students accounting for 0.4% of the students taking an AP computer science course nationwide in 2019.