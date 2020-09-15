Volleyball: Sandites beat Rogers on Senior Night, 3-0

The Charles Page High School volleyball team dominated Rogers on Senior Night at Ed Dubie Fieldhouse, Thursday, Sept. 10, winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-8).

The Sandites were able to celebrate the careers of four seniors: Madison Blaylock, Sophie Singleton, Jentry Hughes and Madison Fowler.

Afterward, Sand Springs Head Volleyball Coach Derek Jackson offered up his sentiments on each of his seniors and their contributions.

Madison Blaylock

“Blay is such a great kid on and off the court. She was a unanimous pick for captain this year and for good reason. She sets the tone in a lot of ways for us. She doesn’t just push others to get better each day, she pushes herself and that is why so many want to follow her footsteps. She has set quite the standard for the upcoming classes,” Jackson said.

Sophie Singleton

“She hasn’t really played varsity until now, and she has just been focused and working hard to get this point. She is now making the most of it – becoming, statistically, one of our best blockers. She has come a long way in a short time. She’s had multiple colleges begin following her this year. I’m very proud of who she has become as a player and even more of whom she has become as a person,” Jackson said.

Jentry Hughes

“She is super athletic and very versatile. She has stepped into multiple roles this year when called upon. I look forward to what she will do in the coming years. She is a very driven individual and will accomplish whatever she sets her mind to,” Jackson said.